Look Inside: Celebrity Swag Suite at the Golden Globes

Celebrities are being showered with luxurious gifts for the Golden Globes.

The swag, free stuff the celebs get to keep or other impressive items they get to borrow just for attending the show, ranges from different to downright decadent.

At the hidden Luxe Rodeo Drive hotel, nominees, attendees and presenters will get "healing stones," portable hydrogen-infusing water systems, beauty products and jewelry.

You can see all our Golden Globes coverage here.

Decadent jewelry, anti-aging water, and more. Rick Montanez takes you inside the Golden Globes celebrity swag on Today in LA Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018.