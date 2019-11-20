Golden Road's 'Golden Friday' Run to Help Pups

Spend the morning after Thanksgiving 2019 getting a bit of exercise, fresh air, and some fine foam, too, all to support rescue Fidos.

What to Know Friday, Nov. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Both the LA and Anaheim locations will host a fun run

$25 ($10 will be donated to dog rescue)

The morning after Thanksgiving?

It shouldn't be all about finding a spot in the cupboard above the fridge for the just-washed gravy boat. Nor must you finish the pie that's still sitting its tin, though, of course, going the pie route for breakfast is a time-honored tradition in late November.

You can also get out, stretch a leg, meet some people, soak in some rays, and send some love to dog rescue, all while know you'll raise a glass of great beer at the conclusion of it all.

And when we say "it all" we're talking about Golden Friday from Golden Road Brewing. If you're not planning on hitting the mall on the morning of Black Friday, make your way to the Glendale-based or Anaheim-located breweries for a 5K Fun Run.

The beneficiary? Woof woof: It's Wags & Walks at the LA location and Barks of Love in Anaheim.

The cost? It's $25, which nets you "a race day t-shirt, two beer tickets, and snacks." But more importantly, but fur? Er, far? The fact that ten bucks from every ticket will help pups in need of a forever person to call their own.

It's a run for the 21-and-over set, but if your kids want to join the after-party, and your pooch does, too, well, yay and hooray: They're all invited.

Is this how you want to pup-up Black Friday this year? By giving your morning-after-feasting to some pavement pounding and canine championing?

No growling here, just a place known for growlers, good brews, and this annual holidaytime happy-maker.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations