Golden State Suds Star at the LA IPA Festival

The sudsy showdown'll brew at Mohawk Bend on Saturday, March 3, with pours happening on March 4 with the brews that are left.

What to Know March 3, 2018

Mohawk Bend

8 ounce pours are $5 each

When there's a pitcher in the middle of the table, and a few pint glasses serving as the pitcher's orbiting planets, and a comfy booth, and a couple of talky friends, and an easy evening ahead, the conversation can sometimes turn to favorite beers.

Arguments will be made (in a friendly fashion) and points will be firmly stated (in good fun), all while the people in the booth vigorously side with ale or pilsner or stout or bitter, depending upon their personal preference.

And if you're IPA all the way?

You've probably sung of your go-to suds' depth and complexity and beautiful nutty hue more than once. But where to go, beyond the booth you frequent, to find an array of local foams, all crafty, and all from the IPA branch of the beer tree?

Mohawk Bend is the short answer, the Fifth Annual LA IPA Fest is the slightly longer addendum, and Saturday, March 3 is the not overly long date you need to know.

Over 60 beermakers from our region and the Golden State will be in the house, pouring their very best IPAs, all "...to be judged in hopes of being crowned the winner!"

Twenty judges shall be doing the quaffing/considering, but you can, too, if you attend. An 8-ounce our is $5, in case one of the breweries, or a particular IPA, piques your interest.

What's described as "the main event" happens on March 3, but if there are still IPAs to taste on Sunday, March 4, Mohawk Bend will continue to offer those 8-ounce pours for a fiver a pop.

What IPAists are stopping by to go for the suds-scented glory? Pizza Port, Modern Times, and Bob Kunz of Highland Park Brewery, a two-time victor, will all be there.

Consider this a fine way to burnish your knowledge of what IPA experts are up to 'round our state. So line up your designated driver, clear your Saturday calendar, stick a few five-dollar bills in your most convenient pocket, and get to Echo Park to meet other fans of the flavorful foam, all while tasting a few sterling sips.

