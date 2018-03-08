Getty Images File photo

A 16-year-old member of a high school golf team was arrested in connection with a video that allegedly shows him fatally striking a duck with a golf club.

The incident at Whispering Lake Golf Course in Ontario was reported Wednesday to police after the video was shared via social media. The boy was arrested at his home in Ontario.

In a statement released Thursday, the superintendent of the Chaffey Joint Union High School District said the duck was accidentally struck by a Colony High School golf team member's tee shot during practice.

"When the students came across the injured duck, one of them is said to have wanted to put the duck down to prevent further suffering," said Superintendent Mathew Holton. "Colony High School does not condone animal cruelty in any way, and is fully cooperating with Ontario police with regard to this incident."

The student was booked on suspicion of felony animal abuse and released into the custody of his parents. The boy's name was not released because he is a juvenile.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to call 800-782-7463.












