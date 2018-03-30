Good Friday Meals Served to Homeless at Los Angeles Mission

Every year, hundreds of volunteers work as a team to help the most destitute during Holy Week.



Entire families came to downtown Los Angeles to participate in activities that are prepared for Good Friday. From early morning hours, low-income families lined up on Fifth Street on Skid Row.



The Los Angeles Mission event is held to celebrate Easter Sunday, a day that emphasizes the renewal of life.



Celebrities, activists and politicians, who donate their time and share with families, gathered.



