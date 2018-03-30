 Good Friday Meals Served to Homeless at Los Angeles Mission - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Good Friday Meals Served to Homeless at Los Angeles Mission

By Toni Guinyard

12 PHOTOS

3 hours ago

Every year, hundreds of volunteers work as a team to help the most destitute during Holy Week.

Entire families came to downtown Los Angeles to participate in activities that are prepared for Good Friday. From early morning hours, low-income families lined up on Fifth Street on Skid Row.

The Los Angeles Mission event is held to celebrate Easter Sunday, a day that emphasizes the renewal of life.

Celebrities, activists and politicians, who donate their time and share with families, gathered.

See photos below.
More Photo Galleries
Pets Can Get Blessed Before Easter at Olvera Street
10 Crazy Things More Likely Than Winning Mega Millions
Connect With Us
AdChoices