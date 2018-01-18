Your Art Selfie: The Google App Everyone Downloaded Over the Weekend - NBC Southern California
Your Art Selfie: The Google App Everyone Downloaded Over the Weekend

By KPCC

Published 42 minutes ago

    Getty Images
    NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 19: Two women take a "selfie" outside Rockefeller Center on November 19, 2013.

    Over the weekend, it seemed as though everyone was trying to find their art doppelganger on the Google Arts & Culture app. It was the No. 1 free app over the weekend, according to the metric site App Annie. And by Monday, it was still holding on to the spot.

    Although Google launched the app and online page way back in 2016, the app didn't really gain steam until last weekend.

    The page and app allow users to browse artwork sourced from hundreds of museums worldwide.

    To find your "art face," you must download the app, select "Is your portrait in a museum?" and submit a photo.

    It's hit or miss, with a lot of misses.

     

    #sunday

    A post shared by Min (@driverminnie) on


     

    Portrait of a boy 👦😂

    A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

     

    Guys, this app is DEAD ON.

    A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

    Read more at KPCC.

