Goose Shot With Arrow in Same OC Park Where Geese Were Poised With Prescription Pills

A Canada goose is shot with an arrow at a Huntington Beach park.

A Canada goose was shot with an arrow at the same Huntington Beach park where multiple Canada geese were poisoned by prescription medication recently, Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center said on Friday.

A Canada goose was shot at Carr Park on Thursday, only one day after another Canada goose, "Buddy," was released following a reaction to eating prescription medication.

The graphic images of the goose were provided as evidence in the case. The goose survived through the night and was considered to be stable, according to Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center.

Warning: The image below may be troubling to some readers.