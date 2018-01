Gov. Jerry Brown is in his final term as governor of California. Preceded in office by Ronald Reagan, Brown was elected to his first two terms in 1974 and 1978. After a few runs for the Democratic nomination for president, Brown served as Oakland's mayor from 1999 to 2007 and state attorney general from 2007 to 2011. He was elected to his third and fourth terms as governor in 2010 and 2014.



Below, a look back at his career in photos.