Photo Exhibit at LA City Hall Honors LGBT Olympians

Portraits of Pride, a photo exhibit of LGBT Olympic Athletes, opened Tuesday morning at Los Angeles City Hall in downtown LA.
The exhibit organized by Council member Mitch O'Farrell celebrates the strength and resilience of LGBT athletes who competed on a world stage as their authentic selves.
"During the 2018 Winter Olympics, we rallied and celebrated three athletes who bravely competed on a world stage as their authentic selves," O'Farrell tweeted.
The exhibit is open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m in the 3rd Floor Bridge Gallery in Los Angeles City Hall.