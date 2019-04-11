Grand Prix Fun (That Isn't the Grand Prix)

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach zooms around downtown LBC from April 12 through 14, but there's stuff to do nearby, including the live music and the giant Lifestyle Expo.

Real talk time?

If you're at an event to watch some of the planet's quickest-of-skill drivers take the turns, corners, and loops of everyday streets, you're likely going to stick close to the stands, the action, and the second-by-second thrills.

But the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is so behemoth-of-size, and plentiful-of-pursuits, that landing upon something lively to do, away from the fast action, is pretty easy.

How easy?

Well, consider that the annual speed-big spectacular, which vrooms from Friday, April 12 to Sunday, April 14 around downtown Long Beach, includes the large-scaled Lifestyle Expo, which rocks "more than 150 displays" covering "... the latest in automotive, home, recreation, travel, and entertainment products and services."

It takes time to wander by every last thing to see, so plan accordingly.

And if your tots are in tow, there is the Family Fun Zone — that's at the Lifestyle Expo, yep, which is at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, yep — which has several get-moving to-dos for kids.

The music?

There shall be live tunes, a free perk for race ticket holders. If you have a race ticket for Friday, April 12, the concert is free to you that night, and your Saturday race ticket gets you into the Saturday show. Read all.

And 100+ "exotic" sports cars'll be on view, on Sunday, April 14, near Turn 9.

Details on times, tickets, locations, and all you need to know? No need to warm up the engine; just visit the Grand Prix online HQ in fast fashion.

