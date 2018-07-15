Grandmother of Three Dies in Fiery Big Rig Crash on 60 Freeway

Veronica Gonzalez died in the crash, while her husband, Oscar Montano, is in the hospital.

A grandmother of three and mother of two died in a fiery crash involving a suspected DUI driver on the 60 Freeway in Ontario early Saturday morning.

Veronica Gonzalez, 46, was in the back of a semi truck, while her husband drove the vehicle when the fatal collision occurred. After the crash, Oscar Montano, 45, jumped out of the truck and escaped the growing flames, but his wife was trapped inside and perished as the big rig burned, according to Officer Jesus Garcia of the California Highway Patrol.

The other vehicle involved in the crash was a Mazda, and the driver was temporarily hospitalized before being cleared of injuries and arrested on felony DUI charges per the CHP.

Montano also suffered minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital following the crash.