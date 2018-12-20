Thousands of Toys for Green Bay Packers Kenny Clark's Toy Drive Stolen a Day Before Holiday Party

Hundreds of toys donated for the Kenny Clark toy drive are gone after someone hit their storage unit and stole every item that was collected over the year. (Published 2 hours ago)

NFL Player Kenny Clark takes it upon himself to donate toys to Angel Tree charities for children at risk. But this year, the nerves and jitters of the gift giveaway are bigger than pregame jitters after the toys and decorations for the Angel Tree holiday party were stolen a day before the celebration.

“We left all the toys in Rancho Cucamonga in a locked shed,” said Nicole Clark, the player’s mother. “We went over to the back and the shed was empty. We had over $7,000 worth of toys.”

The Clark family accumulated toys and decorations for a whole year for a holiday party for over 250 kids in San Bernardino.

“They didn’t take from us,” said Kenny’s brother, Kyon Clark, “they taking from the kids.”

A GoFundMe campaign that collects donations from volunteers to buy more gifts says “thousands and thousands of gifts, bicycles, presents were all taken away from families who desperately need the help this holiday season.”

The Green Bay Packers’ defensive and his family decided to be part of Angel Tree in order to give back to the community that once helped them.

“We partnered up with Angel Tree because my husband is in prison,” said Nicole Clark, the player’s mother. “Angel Tree would put my husband on a list and give my children gifts every year.”

The GoFundMe campaign has raised a total of $1,015.

The Angel Tree giveaway and holiday party is taking place Thursday, Dec. 20 at Seventh Day Adventist Church in San Bernardino from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.