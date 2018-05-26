Green Day's drummer has sold his Newport Beach duplex for a cool $1.83 million, the Orange County Register reports.
The 45-year-old punk rocker, whose birth name is Frank Edwin Wright III, listed the duplex nestled in Lido Marina Village after buying it in August 2007. Lido Marina Village is an area of Newport filled with charming little shops and al fresco dining establishments.
The three-bed, two-bath property is 2,100 sq. feet, boasting a patio, four-car garage and carport to complement the upper and lower unit.
And take a look around Mr. Cool's property below.