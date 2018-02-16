Parents are demanding action and progression after a gunman killed 17 people during a school shooting in Florida. John Cádiz Klemack reports for the NBC4 News at 10 on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. (Published Friday, Feb. 16, 2018)

A mother’s tears dried and her devastation turned to anger when she spoke about her daughter’s death following a deadly school shooting at a Florida high school.

Lori Alhadeff became well-known on social media after she sent a clear message to President Donald Trump as she spoke about her daughter in an interview with CNN. In the message, Alhadeff was nearly hysterical as she demanded a change to prevent any school shootings or mass shootings

"President Trump, you say what can you do? You can stop the guns from getting into these children’s hands," Alhadeff told CNN with tears streaming down her face.

The grieving mother spoke with NBC4 shortly after and discussed her daughter’s death.

"Alyssa died yesterday and I don’t want her death to go unnoticed," she said.

Alyssa Alhadeff, 14, was shot to death after a gunman opened fire in her classroom. She was described as bright student with an honest heart and soul. She had a passion for creative writing.

"The FBI or somebody knew this guy was crazy," Lori Alhadeff said. "They were told about it but nobody did anything and my child's dead now because of it."

Nineteen-year-old Nikolas Cruz killed 14 children and three adults Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where he previously attended until he was expelled for "disciplinary reasons." He has since been arrested and charged with murders.

Parents rallied for action Thursday, before a candlelight vigil was held to honor the victims. Some groups in the crowd could be heard chanting, "No more guns."

"There needs to be change and the change needs to start now for all these kids over here," Alhadeff said. "Alyssa's gone, we can’t save her but we can save all these kids right now."