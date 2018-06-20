"If all mankind could look through that telescope, it would change the world." --Griffith J. Griffith



Perched on the southern slope of Mount Hollywood, Griffith Observatory is one of Los Angeles' most beloved landmarks, offering a celestial connection for a city that shines like a star.



Construction was completed in 1935, the Observatory at 1,134 feet above sea level was given to the city with the requirement that be open for the public free of admission charge. It was built with funds from the bequest of the man who donated the land for Griffith Park, Griffith J. Griffith.



Over the decades, it has become one of Los Angeles' most popular gathering spots, welcoming about 1.5 million visitors each year. The Observatory, operated by the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks, is an educational facility that has a public observatory, planetarium and exhibition space.



Below, a look at one of the city's brightest stars.