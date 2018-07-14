Griffith Observatory Open Following Suspicious Package Evacuation

Griffith Observatory was evacuated after a suspicious package on Saturday. Rick Montanez reports for NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on July 14, 2014. (Published 2 hours ago)

Following a brush fire in Griffith Park on Tuesday, the Griffith Observatory finally reopened on Saturday morning only to be temporarily shut down again Saturday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a call for a suspicious package at approximately 12:40 p.m. Saturday, which led to the bomb squad and K-9 unit responding to the world famous observatory.

Hundreds of visitors and guests were all evacuated from the observatory, as well as the nearby trails, as a precaution while police investigated the call. A package was found outside the east side of the building, but the LAPD did not immediately share what was inside the package.

At approximately 4 p.m., LAPD officers deemed the area safe, and the Griffith Observatory was back open for business a short time later.