In just a few months, Griffith Park Horse Rentals will close after a series of legal battles regarding the space. Michelle Valles reports for Today in LA on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018)

It's not quite a stable future for 75 horses after their owner, Julie Schad, announced that the Griffith Park Horse Rentals will close this June.

"It was a hard pill to swallow but there comes a point where you have to face the facts and it’s time to move on," Schad said. "We don't want to move on, but we’re ready to go."

For over 50 years, the area sheltered equines and offered people the chance to explore the park’s trails with horseback rides.

Schad said her sublease with the Los Angeles Equestrian Center expires in late May, which has prompted her search for a new home for her horses. The Griffith Park Horse Rentals has not had an easy history with the LAEC.

Schad took over the rental area in 2003 and has endured three legal battles with the LAEC. Previously, the Equestrian Center filed an eviction notice for the rental area, which resulted in Schad filing two lawsuits for a breach of contract.

No announcements have been made in who will take on the ownership of the stables once Schad leaves.