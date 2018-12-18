The Grinch and his faithful dog Max pose for a photo during Grinchmas 2018 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

It's beginning to feel a lot like Grinchmas at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The annual event based on Dr. Seuss' "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" is back for the Who-lidays!

A towering 60-foot tall Grinchmas tree serves as the center of Who-ville, where you never know who you just might run into – perhaps the Grinch's love interest Martha May Whovier or Mayor Augustus Maywho?

Guests can enjoy live performances from the Who-liday Singers or the Who Dolls while munching on Grinch-inspired Christmas treats.

Mr. Grinch Answers Rapid Fire Questions Before Stealing Christmas

NBC4 visited Mr. Grinch at Universal Studios during 'Grinchmas' and asked him everything we've been dying to know. (Published Monday, Dec. 17, 2018)

And, if you're in the holiday spirit, you can stop by the Whoville Post Office where you can send a postcard to the Grinch and support tutoring for homeless youth. Who knows? Your heart might just grow three sizes.

You can even meet the green man himself along with his faithful dog Max in this real-life Whoville.

Grinchmas runs now through Dec. 30, 2018.

Universal Studios and NBC Owned TV Stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.