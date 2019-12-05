Universal Studios Hollywood is once again bringing the holiday classic "The Grinch," to life just in time for the Christmas season.

A section of the theme park transforms into Whoville, where guests can meet the Grinch, his faithful dog Max and other Whos.

After some Who-mazing photo ops, you can grab a Who-bilicious treat. Green colored Grinch cotton candy, Grinch doughnuts, peppermint hot chocolate and other seasonal items are on the menu.

Dazzling tree lighting ceremonies are held nightly, accompanied by a snowfall flurry. A topsy-turvy "Grinchmas" tree that twists and turns over 55 feet in height has been decked out with hundreds of ornaments and thousands of white and multi-colored LED lights.

Park-goers can join the merry "Grinchmas" Who-lebration through Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.

Take a look below at "Grinchmas" in photos.

