"Grinchmas," the seasonal event based on Dr. Seuss' "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" is back for the Who-lidays at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Theme parks guests who buy a ticket now through Dec. 29, 2019, can enter the real-life Whoville where you can mix and mingle with the Whos and even meet Mr. Grinch and his faithful dog Max.

The iconic Grinchmas tree -- twisting and turning at over 55 feet in height -- will light up nightly with thousands of white and multi-colored LED lights and hundreds of ornaments.

Hogsmeade village will also be decked out in seasonal décor during "Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter."

