Four people were detained for theft by fraud Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017 for allegedly scamming drivers for money claiming it would be for an infant’s funeral, the Victorville Police Department said.

Police responded to a call of four people running into traffic lanes to collect money from drivers just after 4 p.m. near Bear Valley Road and Mariposa Road, a high-traffic area with shops and gas stations nearby.

Upon arrival, police detained the group of four and found each person had a plastic jar full of cash donated by drivers. They also had a sign that read “Funeral Donations” along with two photos of an infant.

After some investigation, police determined the signs were false. In total, the group collected over $800 in the scam.

The group’s case will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office to determine any filing of charges.

Anyone who may have donated cash to the group and anyone with information on the fraud is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.



