Director James Gunn, who helmed 2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy" and the film's 2017 sequel, has been fired by Disney after offensive tweets recently resurfaced.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the firing, the tweets revolved around topics such as pedophilia and rape.

"The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him," said Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn.

Gunn deleted his Twitter account shortly before news of the firing became public. Before deleting his account The Hollywood Reporter wrote Gunn tweeted, "Many people who have followed my career know when I started, I viewed myself as a provocateur, making movies and telling jokes that were outrageous and taboo. As I have discussed publicly many times, as I’ve developed as a person, so has my work and my humor."

Gunn had been in line to direct the third installment of the franchise scheduled for 2020. A replacement has not yet been named.