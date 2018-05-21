Class Photos: Guide Dogs and Their Partners on Graduation Day

Eight guide dogs and their new partners graduated Saturday from the Guide Dogs of America training program at the organization's Sylmar campus.



The dogs began their journeys when they were puppies. They worked with GDA trainers, but also spent more than a year with volunteer puppy-raisers to help them adjust to life as working guide dogs.



After completing formal training, the dogs were paired with a blind or visually impaired partner. The students spend three weeks on the GDA campus, getting to know their canine companions. The organization accepts an average of 60 students per year.



It all culminates with an emotional graduation ceremony. Scroll down to see class pictures from the Saturday May 19, 2018 graduation.