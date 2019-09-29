Guide Dogs of America Celebrate Graduating Class

Guide dogs are great life partners for people who are blind or visually impaired, offering not only assistance and guidance, but also companionship.

They start out as young puppies, eager to learn and train to one day become a professional guide dog.

The organization Guide Dogs of America held a ceremony for their graduating class of pups on Saturday September 28 where they celebrated the group of hard working pups who had reached their goals.

This non-profit organization offers services free of charge to people in the US and Canada.

Their mission is to empower those "who are blind and visually impaired to live with increased independence, confidence, and mobility by providing expertly matched guide dog partners."

As puppies, these dogs were taken in by families across Southern California who opened their homes and their hearts as volunteer puppy raisers.

The volunteers got to see these puppies they helped raise as they cross the stage, with their partners they will help guide as a skilled guide dog.

Guide Dogs of America presented nine graduates to their new families during the ceremony.

Students ranged from ages 20-76 and came from all across the United States. Each was paired with either a black or yellow Labrador Retriever or with a Labrador/Golden Retriever mix breed guide dog.

For more information on this organization please visit the official Guide Dogs of America website.