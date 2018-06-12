Activists Stage "Die-In" Los Angeles City Hall

A chilling sight greeted visitors to Los Angeles City Hall Tuesday, as roughly 80 bodies sprawled out among the steps to the iconic building, all protesting gun violence in what they were calling a "die-in."

Gun control advocates from March For Our Lives Los Angeles staged the event at City Hall, lying prone for 12 minutes. The group, which included actress Alyssa Milano and local students, said the 720 seconds they laid down represented the over 700 victims of mass shootings in America that have taken place over the past two years.

The demonstration in Los Angeles was just one of many taking place across the country on Tuesday. Similar "Die-Ins" were planned in Chicago, New York, Washington D.C., and near President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.

See photos of the event below.