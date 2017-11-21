Gun enthusiast Chad Vachter destroyed his $1,000 AR-15 rifle in wake of increased mass shootings across America, challenging other gun owners to do the same.

In wake of recent mass shootings in the U.S., Riverside County resident Chad Vachter destroyed his prized firearm to take a symbolic stance on destroying gun violence.

The gun enthusiast, fed up from seeing the number of shootings increase, smashed his thousand-dollar AR-15 assault rifle with a hammer and had the destruction recorded on video.

"I can’t have something in my house that so easily could become a part of another situation like that," he said in the video. "I’m not going to be desensitized to it. I refuse to."

Vachter went on to explain how the shooting in northern California, which killed five people, affected him deeply and inspired him to take action.

"Although I’m still sad for all those victims and all the people affected, I feel like I’ve done the only thing that I can do in this equation," he said. "Even if it’s just a small thing, I did my part to make things better."

Despite destroying one of his most prized possessions, Vatched said he wants to make clear that he still supports the second amendment. He plans to keep his shotgun and pistol but is challenging other gun enthusiasts to destroy their assault weapons.