Gunman Prompts Armed Response at ArcLight Hollywood Theater - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

Gunman Prompts Armed Response at ArcLight Hollywood Theater

By Rudy Chinchilla and Oleevia Woo

Published at 7:03 AM PST on Feb 18, 2018 | Updated at 9:28 AM PST on Feb 18, 2018

    processing...

    Gunman Forces Lockdown at ArcLight Hollywood

    Moviegoers were placed on lockdown for hours at the ArcLight Hollywood theater after someone pointed a gun at a security guard. Gene Kang reports for Today in LA on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. (Published Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018)

    Police are searching for suspects after they say a man pointed a gun at a security guard near a Hollywood movie theater, prompting a lockdown.

    The incident happened Sunday around 1:40 a.m. at the parking lot of the ArcLight Hollywood theater, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Armed officers swarmed the parking lot, not allowing moviegoers to leave the structure during a search for the suspects.

    The search did not extend into the actual theater, the LAPD said. Officers completed their search just before 4 a.m. Two people were detained for questioning, but were let go at the scene.

    No injuries were reported, though officers could not locate any suspects, according to the LAPD.

