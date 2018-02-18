Moviegoers were placed on lockdown for hours at the ArcLight Hollywood theater after someone pointed a gun at a security guard. Gene Kang reports for Today in LA on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. (Published Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018)

Police are searching for suspects after they say a man pointed a gun at a security guard near a Hollywood movie theater, prompting a lockdown.

The incident happened Sunday around 1:40 a.m. at the parking lot of the ArcLight Hollywood theater, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Armed officers swarmed the parking lot, not allowing moviegoers to leave the structure during a search for the suspects.

The search did not extend into the actual theater, the LAPD said. Officers completed their search just before 4 a.m. Two people were detained for questioning, but were let go at the scene.

No injuries were reported, though officers could not locate any suspects, according to the LAPD.