A stranger knocked on a retired Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy's door and asked a question early Thursday before opening fire on the 70-year-old through the screen door of his Redondo Beach home.

The 70-year-old victim suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and wrist after the gunman shot through his screen door and window before fleeing.

The shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Avenue G and Prospect Avenue. The shooter knocked on the victim's door and asked for someone by name. The deputy said he had no idea who the shooter was referring to, and that's when bullets started flying.

The victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition and is undergoing surgery.

Investigators have been using a drone at the scene.

The shooter's description was vague, with a neighbor describing him as 5-feet 5-inches tall and wearing a hoodie. Another said the gunman was 6 feet tall and wearing a two-toned dark-colored wind breaker.