The search continues for a gunman who shot a man after he confronted a car burglar. Robert Kovacik reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

A 42-year old father was shot in the chest by the man he tried to stop from burglarizing his car, police said.

The victim survived the shooting which was reported at 4 a.m. in the 2500 block of north Skytop Court in Orange, police said.

The victim was on his way to work when he spotted the car thief inside his Prius, according to police. Rather than retreat, he chased the suspects down two blocks beore two shots were fired.

Neighbors were shocked.

Father Shot in Chest After Trying to Stop Car Burglar

A 42-year-old resident of Orange was shot while chasing a thief who broke into his car, but he is expected to survive. Vikki Vargas reports for the NBC4 News at 6 on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. (Published Monday, Jan. 29, 2018)

"The screaming, the screaming was unbelievable," said Anne Morales, a neighbor.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.

A description of the gunman was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is encouraging to call the Orange Police Department at 714-744-7571.