More than a thousand weapons, ranging from pistols to rifles, were seized from a Holmby Hills home Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department said if you could think of a type of gun, you would find it in the piles and piles of weapons seized at the home in the 100 block of North Beverly Glen Blvd.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives assisted the LAPD in the early morning raid, that led to one person being detained.

The search warrant was served after reports of a person manufacturing and selling weapons out of the home.

Read updates here.