A driver crashed into a burger restaurant overnight and left the burning car at the scene in South Los Angeles.

The crash at about 4 a.m. was reported at the intersection of San Pedro Street and Martin Luther King Bouelvard. The car crashed into a speed limit sign pole before slamming into Gus Burgers restaurant.

The driver left the scene by the time firefighters arrived to douse the flames.