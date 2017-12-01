Gussy Up Your Pup and Kit for Santa Pet Pics

What to Know Saturday, Dec. 2

Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA

$10 suggested donation for a photo (printed there)

Honestly now.

The cat-sized elf shirt and those squishy reindeer antlers and the snowman hat from last year? The ones your pet wore at your family gathering?

Who knows where those items of cute clothing might be at this point?

Do you recall the very last time you saw your dog's candy cane costume? Was it balled up in the corner of his bed? Yep. And you didn't have the heart to remove it, and wash it, and store it, because he was using it as a comfy extra snuggle blanket, and he looked so utterly sweet.

Holiday animal outfits, in short, sometimes have a knack for not making it from one December to the next, which is understandable, given the hectic nature of the season.

And there likely isn't a furry fan around who is too miffed over this fact. Not when there are organizations helping those who share a home with a cat, a dog, or a critter find their way to the perfect, and perfectly awww-able, seasonal pet snapshot.

Like the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA.

And if you stop by the Raymond Avenue animal center from 10 in the morning through to 2 in the afternoon on Saturday, Dec. 2, and you have your pup on a leash or your cat (or tiny critter) in a carrier, you can see your sweetie pose for a picture with Santa Claus.

The price? It's a suggested donation of ten bucks for that mantel-ready picture, which will be printed there, and if you'd like two photos? Maybe to send one to your dad or that one cousin who is totally obsessed with your Pug?

The donation is $15 (again, that's a "suggestion").

Frames will be provided for the photos, which is nice. Also nice? Your snugbug will have a choice of props and costumes themed to this time of year, all loaners from Pasadena Humane.

Which means if that candy cane costume, the one that became an impromptu blanket in your hound's bed, or the reindeer antlers your cat donned in 2016 are now gone... fret not, lovers of festive animal wear. Cat and canine costumes await in the Crown City.

Your visit helps the society, which has helped animals in myriad ways since 1903, and the photograph you leave with? That'll cheer you for years to come, and may even make it into your holiday newsletter this year, which, straight talk, it probably will.

