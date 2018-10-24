Gussy Your Pups for the Haute Dog Howl'oween Parade

Clever canine costumes, and quite a few human ones, too, will be in the not-spooky, so-sunny spotlight at Marina Vista Park on Oct. 28, 2018.

What to Know Sunday, Oct. 28 at 2:30 p.m.

Marina Vista Park in Long Beach

Free to watch; $10 per dog in advance

Ask your dog what he wants to be for Halloween and he might give you a resounding and enthusiastic "okay!"

And then, after you explain to him that you weren't looking for an "okay" but rather a costume suggestion, he might wag his tail and exclaim "you're the best human ever!"

And then, after more consideration, you finally realize that you're addressing a being of pure joy, who is 100% going to roll with the unicorn horn you put atop his noggin, or the Batman cape you tie to his collar, or whatever other charming choice you ultimately make.

Still, you might ask your dog if he'd like to attend the Haute Dog Howl'oween Parade, the enduring and adorable Long Beach tradition that finds oodles of Fidos out and about in their costume-y best.

Humans, too, and this is the event that sees quite a few group costumes, with the pup as the star.

Cleverness and cuteness reign mightily, as do vows to go even further, on the cute-costuming scale, the following year, after you see what other creative people, and pooches, went with for their group theme.

The 2018 date trots at Marina Vista Park in Long Beach on Sunday, Oct. 28, and while entering a dog requires ten bucks, paid in advance, watching all of the woofers in their Halloween-shiny best is totally free.

Past group costumes, by the by, have paid tribute to "Moana," "The Wizard of Oz," and Harry Potter, too.

If we haven't implied it strongly enough, we shall right now: Have your camera out and well-charged, because you won't want to wait to snap some of these sassy tail-waggers out on the sassy strut.

Over 400 dogs are expected at the canine convention, which begins at 2:30 in the afternoon.

And if you don't have a pup but want to be part of the costume-based revelries? That's a-ok, too; just get the details on registering here.

It's not fearsome, scary, or skin-prickly, but it is as cute as a Chihuahua's nose or the curly tail on a Pug.

It's the Haute Dog Howl'oween Parade, one of the major dog-sweet Halloween haps in Southern California, and it keeps on snarfling, year after squeeful year.

