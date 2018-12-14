Photos: Downey Man's 'Beer Belly' Turns Out to Be 77-Pound Tumor

A man who was sometimes teased by his friends for his big gut -- even though he didn't drink beer -- was shocked to discover his protruding pot belly was actually a 77-pound cancerous tumor.Hector Hernandez, who dropped weight by eating right and exercising, just didn't understand why his belly wouldn't budge.It wasn't until he was treated by USC Keck Dr. William Tseng that he learned his beer belly was actually a massive tumor.