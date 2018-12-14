 Photos: Downey Man's 'Beer Belly' Turns Out to Be 77-Pound Tumor - NBC Southern California
Photos: Downey Man's 'Beer Belly' Turns Out to Be 77-Pound Tumor

By Heather Navarro and Kimberly Solis

48 minutes ago

Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 48 minutes ago
A man who was sometimes teased by his friends for his big gut -- even though he didn't drink beer -- was shocked to discover his protruding pot belly was actually a 77-pound cancerous tumor.

Hector Hernandez, who dropped weight by eating right and exercising, just didn't understand why his belly wouldn't budge.

It wasn't until he was treated by USC Keck Dr. William Tseng that he learned his beer belly was actually a massive tumor.

Read his full story here.

Warning: The final image in this gallery may be disturbing to some.
