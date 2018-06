HBO on Thursday released a trailer for its documentary film 'Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind.'

The film will provide an intimate look into the life and work of Williams, a master of the stage and comedy.

Willams, who was a longtime Bay Area resident, took his own life on Aug. 11, 2014, at the age of 63. He had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, but an autopsy report later revealed he suffered from a severe case of Lewy body dementia.