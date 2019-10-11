HOWL-O-Ween Woofs at Ventura Harbor Village

Some doggone adorable contestants'll show up at the oceanside burg on the final Saturday of October 2019.

What to Know Oct. 26, 2019

Pre-registration encouraged (only 100 dogs will be accepted)

11 a.m.

It's now nearly the second half of October, or the Somewhat Official Fortnight When People Dress Their Fidos in Fanciful Costumes.

That's a rather long name for a phenomenon that pretty much every human being in 2019 knows about: A lot of us like to see our squatty, snouty BFFs rocking whimsical Halloween wear.

The night of Halloween, though?

It can be a stressful one for our dogs, if they're not accustomed to the doorbell ringing, over and over and over again. That's why a number of pup-focused festivities pop up as October comes to a close, all to give humans a chance to swan about with their sartorially snazzy hounds without the stress of the doorbell and loads of trick-or-treaters stopping by.

One such happening is going to woof on the final Saturday of the month in quite the picturesque location: Ventura Harbor Village.

It's a spot that is known for an array of events that embrace our more creative sides, from pirate-based bashes to Mermaid Month (that's March, just so you know).

But Saturday, Oct. 26 is all about the HOWL-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest. It's a canine-cute competition that's limited to 100 entrants, so email the organizer soon if you're thinking of signing your pup up.

Every participant will score a doggie snack, arf, and the winners of the various categories will go home with a local business (one found in the harbor area), plus a blue ribbon made for the front of the fridge.

Or maybe you'll want to proudly hang it over your doggie's bed.

There are a few notable categories of competition, but Most Seaworthy feels the most local, while Spookiest feels the most timely.

Read all, and ponder if you'll enter your pooch or simply show up to watch, soak in the oceanside sunshine, and savor the pretty harbor area as October comes to a close.

