Newborns, infants and toddlers melted hearts as they were paraded around in their best Halloween apparel.

A group of new parents that attend educational weekly classes at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange were given the opportunity to attend their Thursday morning class with their babies in costumes.

These informational classes are open to all new parents and teach first aid, breast feeding and weaning, give information on immunizations and safety, and encourage little ones to play and interact with each other.