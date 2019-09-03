Halloween Drive-in Nights to Scare the SFV

Four frightful films'll roll at Lake Balboa Complex on Oct. 11 and 12. Tickets are haunting the My Valley Pass web site now.

What to Know Lake Balboa Complex

Oct. 11 and 12, 2019

$14.95 general admission (per person per film)

What's the absolute eeriest place to sit while watching a scary film?

For sure, atop a gargoyle's head on an old castle turret is pretty darn dastardly, and brings the skin prickles, but most of us don't have access to all that many

gargoyles, or, for that matter, crumbly and ancient chateaux.

We do, however, have couches and chairs, which aren't all that frightening, especially when your kitchen light is on and you know that nummy snacks are just

a few feet away.

What is a little stomach-flipping, though? A car, thanks to all of those windows, windows that go dark as the sun dips down on the far horizon. Anything could

be looking at you as you look at a big screen, which makes the experience all the more monstrous, or at least fearfully fun.

My Valley Pass, those purveyors of pop culture and San Fernando Valley-based affections, know how attached we are to our cars, and to creepy flicks, the kind

that are perfect for an October night. With that in mind, the get-to-know-your-area outfit will return to Lake Balboa Complex on Oct. 11 and 12 for two nights

of darkened-car-window whimsy, the sort of spooky cinematic treats that are find to watch from your couch but more macabre from the backseat of your sedan.

That's right: The Halloween Drive-in is back, providing us four-wheel'd fears and an opportunity to wear our jam-jam bottoms to the movies (a rare treat).

On the 2019 roster? Four fearsome (and sometimes funny) films, including "The Exorcist" and "The Addams Family." Each night is a double feature, making this

drive-in truly old-school. Remember seeing two movies on the same bill back in the day? Yes? Lucky. No? Then it is time to add that experience to your bucket list.

The price is xxxx and tickets are on sale now.

What's the absolute eeriest place to sit while watching a scary film?

For sure, perching atop a gargoyle's head on an old castle turret is pretty darn dastardly, and brings the skin prickles, but most of us don't have access to all that many gargoyles, or, for that matter, crumbly and ancient chateaux.

We do, however, have couches and chairs, which aren't all that frightening, especially when your kitchen light is on and you know that nummy snacks are just a few feet away.

What is a little stomach-flipping, though, in terms of places to watch a ghosty work of cinematic art?

A car, of course, thanks to all of those windows, windows that go dark as the sun dips down on the far horizon. Anything could be looking at you as you look at a big screen, which makes the experience all the more monstrous, or at least fearfully fun.

My Valley Pass, those purveyors of pop culture and San Fernando Valley-based affections, know how attached we are to our cars, and to creepy flicks, the kind that are perfect for an October night.

With that in mind, the get-to-know-your-area outfit will return to Lake Balboa Complex on Oct. 11 and 12 for two nights of darkened-car-window whimsy, the sort of spooky cinematic treats that are fine to watch from your couch but more macabre when viewed from the backseat of your sedan.

That's right: The San Fernando Valley Halloween Drive-in Nights are back, providing us four-wheel'd fears and an opportunity to wear our jam-jam bottoms to the movies (a rare treat).

On the 2019 roster? Four fearsome (and sometimes funny) films, including "Ghostbusters," "Friday the 13th," "The Addams Family," and "The Exorcist."

Each night is a double feature, making this drive-in truly old-school.

Remember seeing two movies on the same bill back in the day? Yes? Lucky.

No? Then it is time to add that Americana-esque experience to your bucket list.

The per-person price is $21.95 for the double feature or a pinch under fifteen bucks for a single flick. Tickets are on sale now.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations