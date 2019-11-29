Happy 30th, 'When Harry Met Sally...'

What to Know Dec. 1 and 3

Fathom Events and TCM Big Screen Classics

LA Live 14, Ahrya Fine Arts, and other cinemas

When illustrating the romantic comedy family tree, where, in your mind, would a film go that has gone onto inspire an impressive number of other cinematic works of art?

Would that earlier film be the biggest branch? The highest limb? Or the trunk itself?

Wherever you decide to place "When Harry Met Sally..." on your personal rom-com tree, know that the two main characters in the film would likely debate the topic, at colorful length, over a pastrami sandwich at Katz's Deli.

For the Nora Ephron-penned flick, which was helmed by Rob Reiner, is one of the word-loving-est, quip-richest treats to ever sass-up the silver screen.

That's cemented the funny flick's powerful position in the romantic comedy pantheon, and it is one of many reasons that the film's big-screen return, just in time for its 30th anniversary, feels as right as a wagon wheel coffee table is wrong.

Sally Albright, as perfected by Meg Ryan, and Harry Burns, as burnished by Billy Crystal, will revisit theaters on Dec. 1 and 3.

These are perfect dates, too, for such an event, for the movie has become a holidaytime treat for many fans, year after year.

Tickets are available through Fathom Events. TCM Big Screen Classics is a partner on the release.

The tale of longtime friendship and love, and all of the twists, turns, and talky-talks that wove through it along the way, remains one of the most quotable confections around.

Which is why "When Harry Met Sally..." earns its place on the trunk, or perhaps the highest branch, of the rom-com tree.

"When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible," says Harry at a pivotal moment.

Dear rom-com writers: That amazing line, and several like it, have meant you have a lot to live up to over the last three decades.

Find inspiration, laughs, and plenty of gorgeous New York City photography once again, on the big screen, when this gem returns.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations