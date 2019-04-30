Happy 80th Anniversary, Union Station

If you were but a wee tot in May 1939, and your family traveled through Union Station, you were one of the lucky first passengers to pass through the train hub's handsome halls. For that's when Art Deco-Mission Revival wonder opened, and, eight decades on, this grand structure is still serving thousands of passengers and visitors each day, from the person dashing for her train to the group heading into the station for a quick bite or history tour.



To honor Union Station's important legacy as the "largest train terminal in the Western United States," there's a two-day celebration full of music, kid events, food trucks, history-rich tours, and a marketplace. Choo-choo your way to the Alameda Street icon on May 3 and 4, 2019.