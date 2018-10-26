Happy 95th, Anaheim Fall Festival and Parade

The Anaheim Fall Festival and Parade is just five years shy of its centennial. Turn out on Saturday, Oct. 27 for this very venerable OC celebration of Halloween, autumn, and community togetherness.

What to Know Saturday, Oct. 27

Free

Festival is on from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Center Street Promenade; parade begins at 6 p.m. and rolls through DTA

How long does it take a carved pumpkin to slowly cave? That depends, but you can count on seeing nature take its creepy and fascinating course after a few days.

How long does it take a candy corn to harden? Probably a substantial amount of time, given the confection's ability to stay soft 'n sweet through thick 'n thin.

How long does a long-running, longtime community party last? If you're Anaheim, the answer is "long." For further evidence you only need ask the Anaheim Fall Festival and Parade that question, because it is an expert on the topic.

For in five short years, the autumn-sweet spectacular will turn 100, making it, for sure and without argument, one of California's oldest celebrations of the autumn season.

Or any season, really.

And it is about to add another year to its calendar, on Saturday, Oct. 27, when the festival makes merry at Center Street Promenade from 11 a.m. to 5 pm. and the parade wends through Downtown Anaheim beginning at 6 in the evening.

Costumes? They're as plentiful as candy corns in an XL bag, so do wear your fun get-up.

And for sure the young'uns should dress up for the Kiddie Costume Contest. Keep in mind that the competition can hold up to 300 entries, so arrive well before 11 a.m. to sign your 12-and-under tot up.

Adorable dogs? You'll see bunches of 'em at the Howl-o-ween Pooch Pawrade. Registration opens at 2 p.m. for the 2:45 pup procession.

Other fun fall-y doings? They're hallmarks of this happening, so stop by to soak up seasonal sweetnesses that are nostalgic, a touch vintage, and neighborhood-y at heart.

It's pure "homespun goodness" with an unabashedly "old-timey" vibe, so get out in your get-up and get into this long-runner of an autumnal shebang.

Happy 95th, Anaheim Fall Festival and Parade. We're positively in the pink, or make that the pumpkin-orange, about your centennial year, in 2023, which isn't far-off at all.

