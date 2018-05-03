 Happy Birthday, Union Station! - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Happy Birthday, Union Station!

13 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

Los Angeles Union Station marks its 79th anniversary May 3, with even LA Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeting out some Happy Birthday wishes. Here's a look at the iconic art deco downtown train depot.
More Photo Galleries
InSight Mission: See NASA's Robotic Geologist Bound for Mars
PHOTOS: Fire Burns Los Angeles Strip Mall
Connect With Us
AdChoices