Happy California Restaurant Month, Deal Lovers

Restaurant Weeks are popping up across the state throughout January 2019. Where will you find your eat-out discounts and fabulous fresh dishes?

What to Know Jan. 1-31, 2019

Dozens of Restaurant Weeks cropping up in towns and counties around the state

dineLA will features 400+ restaurants from Jan. 11-25

It could be argued that December is the month that's most focused upon eating in, in somewhat extravagant fashion, what with special dinners and family brunches and cookie exchanges taking the front seat in our holiday entertaining plans.

But on that month's flavorful heels, at least around the Golden State, comes another 31-day stretch that is all about the savory, about the sweet, and about eating out, in a way that gives us a chance to discover new-to-us restaurants and fresh favorites.

For January is California Restaurant Month, which means that several Restaurant Weeks will be cropping up in villages, towns, counties around the state in the weeks ahead.

dineL.A. is one of the biggies, filling out a full fortnight of the month, beginning on Friday, Jan. 11. Over 400 restaurants around Southern California will participate, with 2-course lunches, at some participating eateries, beginning at $15.

A nice bonus? Weekends are included, oh yeah.

Other 2019 Restaurant Weeks include the 7th annual Berkeley Restaurant Week from Jan. 17 through 27, Fit & Sip Gilroy Month (yep, that's all January long), and Santa Monica Restaurant Week, which will highlight dishes that play with persimmons (that kicks off on Jan. 7).

Prix fixe meals are the theme of many Restaurant Weeks, while others, like the one happening in Santa Monica, also weave in a special ingredient or fruit or culinary focus.

Will your neighborhood be going the prix fixe route during January 2019? Or is it worth making the journey to a nearby town, all to take in some of their best bakeries and sushi houses and vegan lunch spots, all while saving money?

The California Restaurant Month HQ is your place to start exploring, adventurous, deal-loving eat-outers of the Golden State.

