Happy National PB&J Day, Burger Buffs

Hankering for both a classic peanut butter and jelly combo and a hearty burger? Find this tangy mash-up at Slater's 50/50 and Public School Restaurant + Bar.

What's a foodstuff we encounter often, but don't always eat, and usually see earlier in the day?

No riddles here: It's peanut butter & jelly, a timeless sandwich-filling combination that has filled millions of lunch bags throughout time.

And yes, while we might have a pb&j moment in the morning, as we make our kid's lunch, we don't always have the opportunity to enjoy it ourselves, in a more "adult" form, later in the day.

There's a way to change up that peanut-y paradigm, in a way that might jel, er, gel your love of interesting pb&j dishes forever.

How? By finding a burger slathered in the stuff.

You can do just that, right here in LA, and if you do so on April 2, well, your search is extra celebratory, for that's National Peanut Butter & Jelly Day.

Yep, there's a day for that. Nope, no fooling. No, we didn't think you thought we were fooling. Yes, we all love peanut butter & jelly.

And while plenty of burger joints go the caramelized onion and melty cheese route, as well as spotlighting the other standards of the burger topping catalog, you can find pb&j-slathered patties at a couple of Southern California restaurants.

At Slater's 50/50? Order the P.B.& Jellousy, which includes "Black Canyon Angus beef, thick-cut bacon, natural peanut butter and strawberry jelly on a honey wheat bun + A scoop of vanilla ice cream."

Again, that's with vanilla ice cream, as if pb&j on your beef burger wasn't interesting enough. Yum? Yum.

And at Public School Restaurant + Bar, which boasts a few locations around the region? Look for the PB&J Burger, a filling fantasy rocking "crunchy peanut butter, blackberry habañero jam, bacon lardons," okay.

Happy PB&J Day. If you've already made a few pb&j'd sammies for your small fry, but long for your own pb&j-themed lunch, head to one of the eateries currently combining peanut butter & jelly, and burgers, in a most artistic and offbeat fashion.

