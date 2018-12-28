Happy Noon Year's Eve, Early-Day Party People

A balloon drop when the sun is high? That'll be the scene at the Pasadena-based educational museum on Monday, Dec. 31.

What to Know Monday, Dec. 31

Kidspace Children's Museum in Pasadena

9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you're a post-sundown yawner, the kind of person who begins to stretch and long for a pair of pjs even as the last fingers of daylight spread across the sky, you know what it can be to wait up and welcome the new year.

It can be tough. It can be a challenge. And if you have kids, who also just might be on the yawny side, like you, it almost isn't a possibility to make it to midnight.

And, of course, a lot of families want to stick to a bedtime schedule, making a midnight revelry an absolute no-go.

There is a do-go, though, on Dec. 31, and it happens at Kidspace Children's Museum in Pasadena.

The words "Year's Eve" are in the name of the event, but don't start yawning just yet: "Noon" is the first word, which means, yes, this year-welcoming party happens a full half day ahead of when the new year actually gets here.

The celebration is actually over five hours long, with a 9:30 a.m. start time and a 3 o'clock wrap, but the much-anticipated balloon drop happens, yes, at noon on the dot.

Your tot can don a party hat, and wield a noisemaker, all to get into that classic NYE vibe.

Also upping the vibe? A pair of DJs, so plan for the fam to put in a few festive dances during the day.

Yes, "day," because Noon Year's Eve doesn't happen after dark, or anywhere in the vicinity of midnight. So no yawns here, unless a nap might be missed or postponed: There's a way to say "howdy" to 2019, kids and grown-ups, too, without missing a beat.

Or, yes, sleep.

Arriving early? So important, since this event is super-popular, not to mention incredibly adjacent to all of the pre-New Year's Rose Bowl activity. Details, tickets, and more merriment can be found at the Kidspace site.

Happy Noon Year!

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations