Happy Pie Day: The Pie Hole's Going BOGO

Candied Blood Orange Yogurt Pie is the January pie of the month at The Pie Hole. Will this be the free slice you go for, after purchasing a slice on Jan. 23, 2019?

What to Know Wednesday, Jan. 23

The Pie Hole

Buy a slice, get a slice for free

The thought that there are multiple pie-based holidays on the national food holiday calendar can make a pie person feel as sweet as a sweet potato tart and lively as a lemon meringue.

But keeping all of those pie occasions straight, like Pi Day, which is March 14, can make any dessert maven want to crumble, like a slice of apple ginger, or get crusty, in the way that a really yummy pie crust is always crusty.

Don't flake out, pie seekers, if you can't keep all of those pie holidays straight. One best bet, as the year begins, is to remember that the first of the pie holidays, National Pie Day, arrives on Jan. 23.

As it will again, in 2019.

How to festively saunter into the tempting holiday?

Eating your favorite pie is a start, wherever that may be, but finding a good deal is also as flavorful as heap of gooey peanut butter filling, the extra that always spills over the lip of the pan.

As for that deal? The Pie Hole, at all locations, is going the buy one, get one free route.

That means, yep, that if you're in the mood for a slice of the flavor of the month for January 2019 — it's Candied Blood Orange Yogurt — you can buy that slice then select another slice, for free.

And, hurray and hurrah, the BOGO deal on Jan. 23 extends to The Pie Hole's savory offerings.

Where to find your nearest location? The Pie Hole may be flavorfully found in Pasadena, the Arts District, Hollywood, Orange County, and other local spots. So best get to one, before National Pie Day ends.

But, you know: More spins on the sweet celebration are ahead on the food holidays calendar, as is the way with the ever-popular, loved-everywhere, fork-tastic pie.

