Hare's to the Holidays, at The Bunny Museum

What's open on Christmas night 2018? Why this world-famous, rabbit-tastic Altadena destination, of course.

What to Know Tuesday, Dec. 25

7 to 10 p.m.

$18

Stacking up the many soft things that fill the sweetest season?

You might start with hand-knitted mittens. Perhaps a peppermint marshmallow, the kind that floats atop hot cocoa, would make your line-up. And, yes, Santa's fluffy beard is a contender, too.

But if you ho, ho, ho, then hop, hop, hop to Altadena on the night of Tuesday, Dec. 25, from 7 to 10 in the evening, you might also want to add "rabbits" to the roster.

True, bunnies pretty much rule the patch when it comes to a springtime holiday, but our long-earred friends aren't just Easter icons. Rather, they hold adorable sway, all year long, at the world-famous Bunny Museum, on Lake Avenue.

As they'll be doing on Christmas night 2018.

For while many businesses will throw down the proverbial sash on the 25th of December, and remain closed, the Bunny Museum is welcoming one and all for a night of looking around while marveling at multitudes of bunny-related items.

Candace Frazee and Steve Lubanski, museum honchos and chief bunnies buffs in charge, have put thousands and thousands and thousands of hare-mazing artifacts on display, thanks to the fact that the couple has been gifting each other rabbit-related goods for, well, decades now.

Hippity. Hoppity. Wow.

Admission to the Christmas night party is $18, and that covers "all you can eat & drink."

"Don't be alone on Christmas! Start a new tradition," is the kind-hearted suggestion on the event's Facebook listing.

If you decide that you want to stay home on Christmas night, warm in your bunny slippers and bunny-dotted pjs, that's understandable.

But you can bet that plenty of Southern Californians will be searching for something unique to do, all to get out of the house for a bit, and they might just have a few curious-minded out-of-town relatives in tow.

So why not hippity-hoppity to this offbeat Altadena treasure, then, for a HO(ppy) Christmas Party?

No wearable rabbit ears, nor Santa hats, are required for entry, but if you'd like to wear one or both, by all means, combine your best Easter and yuletide apparel, for one stunning bunny of an outfit.

