Haute Dog Howl'oween: 500 Pups, 1 Rooster, 1 Pig

What do you get when about 500 dogs, a cute piggie, a handsome rooster, and a bunch of inspired humans gather in one pretty park on one pretty Sunday in pretty Long Beach, California? One of the West Coast's most canine-tastic, picture-worthy takes on Halloween. It's the Haute Dog Howl'oween Parade we're talking about, of course, one of the best-known dog events on the planet.



Didn't make the 2018 party on Oct. 28? Check out some of the doggone amazing creativity now, and those famous pooch-people group costumes...