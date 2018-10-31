Remember the Headless Girl Costume? See What Else This Talented Mom Made - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Remember the Headless Girl Costume? See What Else This Talented Mom Made

How did she do that?

By Heather Navarro

Published 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Headless Girl Costume is Creeping Out the Internet

    Maya, a 2-year-old girl from Manila, Phillipines, has become an internet sensation with her headless girl costume. But, it isnt the first time Maya has had an amazing costume made by her mom. (Published 13 minutes ago)

    A toddler's headless girl costume is creeping out people across the globe for Halloween.

    Maya, just 2 years old, is enjoying her new-found fame after the costume her mother made is circulating around the world on social media.

    Krystel Hwang, who lives in Manila, Philippines, said she made her 2-year-old's creepy costume using a $3 dress she purchased. 

    "I wanted to do something different and unique for my girls this year. Charlie, my 6-year-old, was a zombie bride last year," Hwang told NBC4. Maya was Chucky last year!

    She said she's gotten reqeusts from all over the world to share her video, including from Ireland, Poland, Spain, Japan, Vietnam, and Poland.

    "Everyone seems so amazed, like, 'How is that even possible?'" she said.

    She also has quite a talent for costume-making -- she hand-made Supergirl and Wonderwoman costumes for her girls two years ago.

    View this post on Instagram

    More pics from yesterday's Halloween!

    A post shared by Krystel Hwang (@kryshteta) on

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices