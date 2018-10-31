Maya, a 2-year-old girl from Manila, Phillipines, has become an internet sensation with her headless girl costume. But, it isnt the first time Maya has had an amazing costume made by her mom. (Published 13 minutes ago)

Headless Girl Costume is Creeping Out the Internet

A toddler's headless girl costume is creeping out people across the globe for Halloween.

Maya, just 2 years old, is enjoying her new-found fame after the costume her mother made is circulating around the world on social media.

View this post on Instagram Happy to see herself in TV 😊😊😍 A post shared by Krystel Hwang (@kryshteta) on Oct 30, 2018 at 7:18am PDT

Krystel Hwang, who lives in Manila, Philippines, said she made her 2-year-old's creepy costume using a $3 dress she purchased.

"I wanted to do something different and unique for my girls this year. Charlie, my 6-year-old, was a zombie bride last year," Hwang told NBC4. Maya was Chucky last year!

View this post on Instagram Halloween at 9th Avenue School 2017! Charlie came as a zombie bride and Maya came as Chucky. :) A post shared by Krystel Hwang (@kryshteta) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:32pm PDT

She said she's gotten reqeusts from all over the world to share her video, including from Ireland, Poland, Spain, Japan, Vietnam, and Poland.

"Everyone seems so amazed, like, 'How is that even possible?'" she said.

She also has quite a talent for costume-making -- she hand-made Supergirl and Wonderwoman costumes for her girls two years ago.