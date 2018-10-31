A toddler's headless girl costume is creeping out people across the globe for Halloween.
Maya, just 2 years old, is enjoying her new-found fame after the costume her mother made is circulating around the world on social media.
Krystel Hwang, who lives in Manila, Philippines, said she made her 2-year-old's creepy costume using a $3 dress she purchased.
"I wanted to do something different and unique for my girls this year. Charlie, my 6-year-old, was a zombie bride last year," Hwang told NBC4. Maya was Chucky last year!
She said she's gotten reqeusts from all over the world to share her video, including from Ireland, Poland, Spain, Japan, Vietnam, and Poland.
"Everyone seems so amazed, like, 'How is that even possible?'" she said.
She also has quite a talent for costume-making -- she hand-made Supergirl and Wonderwoman costumes for her girls two years ago.