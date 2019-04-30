FILE - In this March 27, 2019, file photo, a woman receives a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine at the Rockland County Health Department in Pomona, N.Y.

Health officials said Tuesday they were investigating a sixth case of measles in Los Angeles County residents.

The sixth case occurred in a LA County resident after international travel and is not related to earlier reported cases, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a news release. There are five non-resident cases that traveled through the county, officials said.

The majority of the victims were unvaccinated.

Public Health urges residents, especially those who travel internationally and those who have not been fully immunized against measles, to get the measles immunization.

Case of Measles Confirmed at Cal State LA

New cases of the measles in LA prompt vaccination concerns. Five new cases have been confirmed, including one at Cal State LA. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. (Published Tuesday, April 23, 2019)

The following locations have been identified as potential measles exposures:

LAX, Tom Bradley International Terminal, Gate 218 on April 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fox Auto Parks LAX Shuttle on April 23 from 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Home Depot, 44226 20th St W, Lancaster, CA 93534, on April 26 from 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Common symptoms associated with measles include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash which usually appears 10 to 21 days after exposure. Anyone who develops measles symptoms should contact their doctor by phone before visiting their doctor's office.

Infected people can infect those around them before they have symptoms and know they are infected, and the measles virus can be transmitted from one person to another up to four days before the onset of a rash, health officials said.